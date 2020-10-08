Crews working gas line rupture on Hunter Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews have responded to a gas line rupture on Hunter Street in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Chuck Knight says occupants in the area have self-evacuated and crews are evaluating to see if additional evacuations are needed.

Dispatchers were first notified about the rupture at 11:25 a.m.

Firefighters says Hunter Street is completely closed and police are provided traffic control. Virginia Natural Gas crews are also at the scene.

