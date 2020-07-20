Crews working fire on Bosley Ave. in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters are working a fire Monday morning on Bosley Avenue downtown.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Bosley at Virginia Avenue.

Working Fire downtown at Virginia Ave and Bosley Ave. 300 Blk Bosley Ave. pic.twitter.com/EVfUB3iArK — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) July 20, 2020

Firefighters said the fire was under control just before 9 a.m., but no other details were released. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.

