Crews working fire on Bosley Ave. in downtown Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters are working a fire Monday morning on Bosley Avenue downtown.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Bosley at Virginia Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire was under control just before 9 a.m., but no other details were released. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10