Crews working fire on Bosley Ave. in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters are working a fire Monday morning on Bosley Avenue downtown.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Bosley at Virginia Avenue.
Firefighters said the fire was under control just before 9 a.m., but no other details were released. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.
