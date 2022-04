SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working a 2-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

It’s in the 400 block of Smith Street, at St. James Avenue, just west of the downtown area.

WAVY reached out to officials for more information, but they don’t have additional details about possible injuries or entrapment.

Photos from Suffolk Fire & Rescue show firefighters on a ladder going into an upper level window.

Firefighters battle a fire on Smith Street in Suffolk on April 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battle a fire on Smith Street in Suffolk on April 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battle a fire on Smith Street in Suffolk on April 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters battle a fire on Smith Street in Suffolk on April 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Check back for updates on this breaking news.