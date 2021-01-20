Crews responded to brush fire on Crittenden Rd in Suffolk

Photo provided by the Suffolk Fire Department.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Road for a large working brush fire on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call just after 1:15 p.m.

Multiple Fire & Rescue units arrived to put out the fire involving a large section of bulldozed trees and debris.

In addition, crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry were on the scene to investigate.

Officials said there was no danger and damage to any homes in the area.

