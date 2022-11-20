SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Sunday afternoon in Suffolk.
According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story residential home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.
Officials say all of the occupants were outside of the home when crews arrived and that no firefighters or civilians were injured. The fire was placed under control at 3:53 p.m.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
