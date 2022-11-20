SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Sunday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story residential home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Officials say all of the occupants were outside of the home when crews arrived and that no firefighters or civilians were injured. The fire was placed under control at 3:53 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.