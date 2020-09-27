Crews respond to house fire on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire in Suffolk Sunday evening that temporarily shut down part of a road in Suffolk.

The call came in just before 5:45 and fighters arrived just before 5:50 p.m. to the 5500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. Units reported moderate smoke showing from the single-story residence when they arrived.

Officials said it was under control just after 7 p.m. and no one was home when they got on the scene. The fire was contained to one room of the home but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

It is not known at this time how many people may be displaced. There were no injuries reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No further information is available at this time.

