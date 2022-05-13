SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire that broke out Friday morning at a home on Airport Road in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley said dispatchers got the 911 call at 11:29 a.m. The first units arrived about 10 minutes later, per Battalion Chief William Kessinger, and found smoke coming from the home. and flames concentrated in the kitchen.

The fire was marked under control at 11:55 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The one person who was inside the home at the time was able to evacuate safely. It’s unclear if they’ll be displaced, Kelley said.

Firefighters work a house fire on Airport Road in Suffolk on May 13, 2022 (Courtesy of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.