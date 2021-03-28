Crews respond to balcony fire at apartment complex in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a balcony fire at an apartment complex Sunday night.

The call came in around 7:44 p.m. for a commercial structure fire in the 1400 block of Bridgeport Way in Suffolk.

The first units arrived at 7:49 p.m. at the 3800 Acqua Apartments.

Officials say the first arriving units found “smoking embers” on the outside balcony of a fourth-floor corner apartment and were able to “quickly knock down the fire.”

The fire was called under control at 8:02 p.m.

There were no evacuations and no injuries reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be “carelessly discarded smoking materials.”