SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue rescued a horse Thursday after it got stuck in her stall.

A local farm called the fire department earlier today when they realized that one of their horses was stuck inside her stall, on her side and unable to move. The E8, E2, Rescue 1, Medic 8, Safety 1, Tech Trailer, and EMS 1 teams all responded and worked together to save the horse.

The teams used specialized large animal rescue equipment to lift her out of the barn and into the driveway.

(Courtesy: City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue) (Courtesy: City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

Officials say that as soon as the horse was released from the harness, she walked away as if nothing had happened. No injuries were reported.