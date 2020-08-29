2 confirmed dead following industrial accident in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are now on the scene of an industrial accident in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the call for the accident came in around 2:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk.

According to a press release, two people are confirmed dead while additional workers are still unaccounted for.

Emergency crews are currently searching for the workers.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and Virginia Beach Fire Department have been called in to assist.

No further information is available.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10