Suffolk firefighters respond to a fast-moving brush fire on Pruden Blvd. on April 10, 2023 (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters are fighting a fast-moving brush fire Monday evening on Pruden Blvd. in the northwest part of the city.

Fire Chief Mike Barakey says crews responded to the fire in the 4100 block of Pruden Blvd., near Providence Road, at 4:42 p.m. and found heavy smoke in a field.

The brush fire is threatening numerous structures, Barakey says, and crews working to control its advancement. It was about three acres in size as of 5:22 p.m. and not under control.

No injuries have been reported by firefighters or residents so far.

