SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to multiple vehicle crashes Saturday evening in Suffolk.
According to a Facebook post from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Bridge Road at College Drive.
Officials say three adults were transported to a local hospital.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about injuries as well as other information regarding the crash.
Shortly after clearing the crash on Bridge Road, crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at Rabey Farm Road and Shoulders Hill Road.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
