SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to multiple vehicle crashes Saturday evening in Suffolk.

According to a Facebook post from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Bridge Road at College Drive.

Officials say three adults were transported to a local hospital.

Crews respond to motor vehicle crash on Bridge Road and College Drive. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about injuries as well as other information regarding the crash.

Shortly after clearing the crash on Bridge Road, crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at Rabey Farm Road and Shoulders Hill Road.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at Rabey Farm Road and Shoulders Hill Road. (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Officials say no injuries were reported.