Man has life-threatening injuries following crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hospitalized Sunday night with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Suffolk.

City officials said in a news release the crash happened in the 2100 block of Joshua Lane, just off Kings Fork Road, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said it was reported a man driving a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole as well as several trees. The man was flown to an area hospital via Nightingale.

The roadway was closed until around 4 a.m. Monday as crews with Dominion Energy worked to repair the damaged pole.