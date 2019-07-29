Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Man has life-threatening injuries following crash in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk Police Generic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hospitalized Sunday night with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Suffolk.

City officials said in a news release the crash happened in the 2100 block of Joshua Lane, just off Kings Fork Road, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said it was reported a man driving a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole as well as several trees. The man was flown to an area hospital via Nightingale.

The roadway was closed until around 4 a.m. Monday as crews with Dominion Energy worked to repair the damaged pole.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories