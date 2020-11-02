Crash on I-664 in Suffolk at MMMBT closes all northbound lanes, injuries reported

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on I-664 at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel closed all northbound lanes Sunday night.

State Police say the call came in around 8:20 p.m. for the crash in the Suffolk area. Injuries were initially reported, but the extent is not known yet.

Motorists can expect potential delays. Traffic is being diverted to the Western Freeway as of 9 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

