2 seriously injured following crash involving mail truck on US 460 on Pruden Blvd in Suffolk; All EB, WB lanes closed

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving a mail truck has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on US 460 on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from 511 Hampton Roads officials just after 12:30 p.m., all east lanes and all west lanes of US 460 are currently closed near Gardner Lane.

Preliminary investigations reveal the crash involved a U.S. Postal Service truck and an SUV.

Officials say a man was extricated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A woman was also rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Officials say the portion of the roadway is expected to be closed for an “extensive period of time.”

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

This is breaking news and will be updated.