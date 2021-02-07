Crash in Suffolk neighborhood leaves residents without power after vehicle strikes power pole

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in a Suffolk neighborhood left several people without power Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of East Washington Street around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

When they got the scene, they saw that the car struck and damaged a power pole during the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the roadway will be closed for several hours as crews repair the damage to the power pole. Suffolk Department of Public Works has set up traffic detours at that location.



Dominion Power is reporting 16 people are currently without power due to the damage to the pole.

The incident remains under investigation.