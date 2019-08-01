Crash halts northbound traffic on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on Interstate 664 halted northbound traffic Thursday morning, prompting officials to divert drivers off the highway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the crash happened near College Drive, prior to the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge–Tunnel.

VDOT’s traffic cameras showed that one lane initially blocked before the full closure and diversion were put in place.

WAVY reporter Marielena Balouris tweeted an image of the crash just after 10 a.m. that appeared to show three vehicle that were involved in the crash.

Multiple cars involved in a crash on 664 north just before the MMMBT. Expect delays. Took this picture from the passenger seat @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/5BFlkeG1q2 — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) August 1, 2019

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. It was also not immediately clear how many people may have been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.