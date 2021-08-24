Crash damages transformer in Suffolk Monday night; detour in place

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash damaged a transformer and caused an intersection in Suffolk to close Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Crittenden Road and Bridge Road Monday afternoon for the crash. The vehicle struck and damaged the transformer, causing the road to close in both directions for a “period of time,” police said.

One lane later reopened with a southbound detour.

As of 11:30 p.m., police were providing traffic control in the area of the damaged transformer. Public Works was working to set up a detour between Wooduck Road and Bridge Road.

The road closure and detour was expected to remain in place for several hours, police said.

