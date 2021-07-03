Crash closes portion of Route 460 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on Route 460 in Suffolk Saturday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard.

511 Hampton Roads officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes are currently on alternating closures due to the crash.

Update: Crash: EB on US-460 at 4.1mi west of US-13/58 in Suffolk. All EB & all WB travel lanes alternating closure. Potential Delays. 7:56AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 3, 2021

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.

There is no further information at the moment.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.