Crash closes portion of Route 460 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on Route 460 in Suffolk Saturday morning.
According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard.
511 Hampton Roads officials say all eastbound and westbound lanes are currently on alternating closures due to the crash.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.
There is no further information at the moment.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.