SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on northbound Interstate 664 early Friday morning has closed all north lanes at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said drivers can expect delays.

As of 12:45 a.m., all north lanes of I-664 were closed.

In Hampton at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel early Friday morning, there was a bridge-tunnel stoppage that caused delays and closed all eastbound lanes of I-64.

There is also a scheduled bridge opening at the James River Bridge at 2 a.m. Friday. VDOT said drivers could experience delays in the area.