Woman airlifted with life-threatening injuries following crash on US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon sent two people to the hospital and closed all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane on US-58 in Suffolk.

According to 511HamptonRoads, the crash occurred around just before 1 p.m. Saturday on the westbound lanes of US-58, south of I-664 in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the crash occurred in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at the VDOT Weigh Station.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and “came to rest partially submerged in a ditch.”

Officials say a woman was airlifted by nightingale to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man was ground transported with non life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was initially closed and traffic was being diverted eastbound, however, one lane is now open and a second lane is expected to open shortly.

There are no further information.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.