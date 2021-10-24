Crash closes all northbound lanes on I-664 at MMMBT

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all northbound lanes at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel late Sunday morning.

Virginia 511 officials posted about the crash around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Currently, all northbound lanes on I-664 at the MMBT are closed due to the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries reported during the crash.

No further information has been released.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10