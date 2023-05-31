SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Court documents reveal why a woman who attempted to abduct a 4-year-old boy from a Suffolk Walmart was charged with four counts of assaulting an officer. According to the responding officer’s narrative, Keeta Neville kicked him multiple times over the course of her arrest and booking process.

Officers responded to the location Tuesday morning following multiple calls.

According to the documents, Neville walked around the cart that the boy was in, picked him up and attempted to leave the store.

The mother “advised [the boy] kept wiggling to get away from Ms. Neville,” the document reads. Eventually, Neville placed the boy on the ground and he attempted to run back to his mother.

“[The mother] stated while [the child] was on the ground Ms. Neville continued to hold him by the arm not allowing him to run away. [The mother] reported that [the child’s] arm had initially had red marks from where he was being held, but had gone away by the time she had come to speak with [police].”

The document goes on to describe the attacks against the officer.

“While taking Ms. Neville into custody Ofc. Brock was transporting her back to the vehicle when she kicked Ofc. Brock’s right leg with her right leg intentionally. There were no injuries reported,” it reads.

Then again, while moving from a holding cell to a vehicle, she “reared back” and kicked him once more.

“At jail Ms. Neville reared back and kicked Ofc. Brock twice while at the jail,” the final sentence reads.