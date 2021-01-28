Couple pleads guilty, sentenced to child cruelty after boy found tied up in bathroom in December 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk couple has pleaded guilty to child cruelty and abduction after four children were found living in squalid conditions inside their home, including a boy tied up in a bathroom.

James and April Peck pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in Suffolk Circuit Court.

They were also sentenced: James Peck received 15 years with 12 suspended, while April Peck received 15 years with 10 suspended.

Both will be on supervised probation for 10 years.

Police responded to the home in December 2019 for report of possible child abuse.

When they arrived, they found four children living in squalid conditions, including a boy who was inside a bathroom on the toilet with one of his arms tied to one of his legs.

Authorities said April Peck admitted to tying the boy up and living him in the bathtub for about an hour that night.