Construction workers find unexploded ordnance on College Dr in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk Fire & Rescue along with Suffolk Police responded to a report of an unexploded ordnance Tuesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk officials, construction workers found the item at the area of the former Nansemond Ordnance Depot in the 600 block of College Drive and notified authorities just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene and collected the item for further evaluation.

There were no injuries reported and the scene was quickly cleared.

No further information has been released.