Construction crew finds ‘unexploded device’ in area of former ordnance depot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a construction crew found an “unexploded device” on College Drive in Suffolk Thursday morning.

City of Suffolk officials said police and fire and rescue responded to the 6700 block of College Drive just after 10:30 a.m., after the crew made the discovery in the area of the former Nansemond Ordnance Depot.

Officials said Virginia State Police, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a military explosive ordnance disposal crew also responded to the scene.

River Park Drive and Beacon Run as well as Beech Run and Quarter Stone Walk are closed around the Sunfall at The Riverfront neighborhood, officials said.

No evacuations have been ordered, officials said but residents in the neighborhood have been instructed to shelter in place.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 400 munitions excavated from the 975-acre property over the years were considered “live” or had “enough explosives to warrant disposal/deactivation by denotation.”

