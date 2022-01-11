Community COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Friday in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 testing event in Suffolk on Friday, Jan. 14.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street, the City of Suffolk said.

The testing will only be for PCR tests, not rapid testing.

No preregistration is required, but it’s encouraged. Event attendees can use the QR code below to pre-register.

