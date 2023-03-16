SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School was evacuated Thursday after receiving its second bomb threat in one week.

Officials say the police and fire department were notified about the bomb threat around 12:30 p.m. by a school administrator. The school was then evacuated and officials conducted a sweep of the school.

No threat was found at the school and the building received the all-clear at 1:45 p.m. Students and staff were also allowed back into the building at this time.

The school also received a bomb threat around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Since the incident occurred during dismissal, the school was evacuated and the students were dismissed.

Virginia State Police along with the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a sweep of the building and no threat was found. The school was given the all-clear at 3:37 p.m.

Both of these incidents are under investigation.