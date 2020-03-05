City of Suffolk to showcase culinary excellence during Restaurant Week

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk’s Restaurant Week is set to blend the city’s signature flavors from March 14 to 21.

During the annual culinary showcase, participating venues will offer three-course, price-fixed menus at the Deluxe, Premier, or Ultimate levels.

The week will offer a variety of items, from bleu cheese crusted New York strip and crispy rockfish, to comfort foods like spaghetti with meatballs and caramel drizzle cheesecake.

Suffolk officials say there will be something for everyone.

The following venues are participating in Suffolk Restaurant:

Baron’s Pub

Cedar Point Country Club

Decoys Seafood

Harper’s Table

The Plaid Turnip at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

Rajput Indian Cuisine

River Stone Chophouse

Sal’s Pizza & Pasta

Suffolk BBQ Co.

Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport

Sushi Aka

Vintage Tavern

No coupons, vouchers or tickets are needed. You can order from the Suffolk Restaurant Week menu at each location.

For additional information and menus, visit www.SuffolkRestaurantWeekVa.com.