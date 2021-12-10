City of Suffolk opening Real Estate Tax Relief Program for applications

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Department of Social Services announced that it is taking applications for the Real Estate Relief Program for senior citizens or disabled persons.

The application period will begin Jan. 1, 2022 and run until June 30, 2022. This does not apply to veterans, as they can apply anytime.

The program provides for the reduction or exemption of real estate property taxes for qualified homeowners, and up to 10 acres of land for certain homeowners. Applicants must at least 65 years old as of June 30 or permanently and totally disabled, to qualify.

The combined household income cannot exceed $303,075.

To make an appointment to apply for the program, or if you have questions, call (757) 514-4870, or (757) 514-4222. The public will be served on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.