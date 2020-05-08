City of Suffolk launches Virtual Recreational Center

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced the official launch of the city’s Virtual Parks & Recreation Center on May 8.

In order to keep the recreational activities going and continue abiding by CDC guidelines, the city is using this as a way to connect with the community. The virtual recreational center has video and activities for both indoor and outdoor family fun.

The portal has everything from Suffolk Art Gallery tours to senior aerobics classes, sports tips, simple crafts, and nature classes.

Those who want something more physical can check out the Virtual Duathlon and Fitness Challenge.

The challenge encourages contestants to complete 30 miles of physical activity over the course of 30 days from May 25 through June 23. You can walk, run, bike, exercise, or use any combination of moderate-intensity physical activities to achieve the mileage. Registration is available from May 8 until May 24.

The challenge is free and optional shirts are available for purchase at registration. Participants are encouraged to share pictures, comments, and videos of their progress and achievements.

More information can be found online.

