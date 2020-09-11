City of Suffolk announces update for damage caused by Hurricane Isaias

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Suffolk has received guidance on the potential need for federal assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Isaias and the related tornadoes that impacted the surrounding area.

According to the city, the U. S. Small Business Administration disaster assistance is in the process of creating low-interest loans with terms and conditions that make recovery less challenging for homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit organizations of all sizes.

The city is asking property owners that may not have reported associated storm-related damages previously and have not reached out to Planning & Community Development after receiving notifications, to call 757-514-4160 beginning Monday, September 14th, through the deadline of Friday, September 18th, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The city of Suffolk Assessor’s Office wants property owners to know they may be eligible for a reduction in tax levies if buildings were razed, destroyed, or damaged.

The office is currently in the process of sending letters and applications to affected property owners.

The reduction in tax levies is allowable if destruction or damage is equal to or exceeds $500 in the value of the building, the city said in a press release.

In addition, the city says there will not be any additional reductions in tax levies allowed unless the destruction or damage renders the building unfit for use and occupancy for thirty days or more during the calendar year.

For additional information, property owners can contact the Assessor’s Office at 757.514.7475, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

