City of Suffolk announces second round of small business grants are available

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk’s Economic Development Authority announced they are ready to receive applications for the Second Round of its COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program.

The EDA, with the support of the Obici Healthcare Foundation, plans to distribute $200,000 to small businesses based in Suffolk who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, the city said in a press release.

This time applications will be open to small businesses in Suffolk in addition to home-based businesses.

The city of Suffolk says the business must have been open for business by September 1.

In the first completed round officials said, almost $200,000 was dispersed to eighty-five independent businesses in the city.

Applications for the second round will be open beginning Thursday, September 10, and will close Wednesday, September 30.

Additional small business resources and information can be found on YesSuffolk.com under the tab “COVID-19 Resources.”

