SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s Early Childhood Development Commission, Suffolk Public Schools and the Suffolk Public Library are inviting the residents to the community event “Growing Up Suffolk.”

The free event will be held on May 21 at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, 204 Walnut Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will feature activities, programs and services to encourage family engagement, preschool and kindergarten readiness and access to community resources for families with children up to age 8.

The event will also feature an interactive science show presented by Mad Science of Hampton Roads at 11 a.m.

Children and families can enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, snow cones, building block stations, garden planting station, raffles and more.

For additional information contact ecdc@suffolkva.us or 757-514-7169.