SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A child is in critical condition after a Suffolk house fire.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Suffolk Fire and Rescue were notified that a man brought a child suffering from injuries consistent with a fire to a local hospital.

After an investigation, it was determined that the fire happened at a home on the 5900 block of Brookwood Drive.

According to investigators, the fire started in one of the home’s bedrooms.

The fire caused moderate smoke and fire damage in the bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house.

Officials say, the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The child was transferred to another local hospital and remains in critical condition.

We are working to learn more about how the child is doing.

