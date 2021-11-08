Chesterfield man arrested in Suffolk, accused of multiple child sex crimes

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Chesterfield is now behind bard accused of multiple child sexual abuse crimes.
Suffolk Police say 39-year-old Chesterfield resident Robert Barry Hairston was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges including:
- Abduction of a person with intent to defile
- 3 counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old
- 4 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian
- 2 counts of cruelty and injuries to children
Hairston is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
