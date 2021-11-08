Chesterfield man arrested in Suffolk, accused of multiple child sex crimes

Robert Barry Hairston, Nov. 8 (Photo Courtesy – Newport News City Jail/Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Chesterfield is now behind bard accused of multiple child sexual abuse crimes.

Suffolk Police say 39-year-old Chesterfield resident Robert Barry Hairston was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges including:

  • Abduction of a person with intent to defile
  • 3 counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old
  • 4 counts of sexual battery
  • 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian
  • 2 counts of cruelty and injuries to children

Hairston is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

