Chesapeake man arrested on multiple kidnapping, cruelty charges in connection with child abuse case

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say they have arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a child abuse investigation that began 15 months ago.
Officials say the investigation began on November 22, 2019, after a now 12-year old girl was observed by school personnel with obvious physical injuries.
Edell Alexsander Young, 30, of Chesapeake, was arrested March 1 on multiple charges including:
- Abduction and kidnapping (2 counts) — due to the methods used to physically restrain the child
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Abuse and neglect of children (3 counts)
- Cruelty and injuries to children (3 counts)
Young is currently in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.
Police say Child Protective Services staff assisted in the investigation.