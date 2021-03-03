Chesapeake man arrested on multiple kidnapping, cruelty charges in connection with child abuse case

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say they have arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a child abuse investigation that began 15 months ago.

Officials say the investigation began on November 22, 2019, after a now 12-year old girl was observed by school personnel with obvious physical injuries.

Edell Alexsander Young, 30, of Chesapeake, was arrested March 1 on multiple charges including:

Abduction and kidnapping (2 counts) — due to the methods used to physically restrain the child

Aggravated malicious wounding

Abuse and neglect of children (3 counts)

Cruelty and injuries to children (3 counts)

Young is currently in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Police say Child Protective Services staff assisted in the investigation.