Check your wallet! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lottery officials say someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $2 million.

According to officials, the ticket was bought for the Saturday, March 20, drawing at the 7-Eleven on 1125 Wilroy Road in Suffolk. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers, but not the Powerball number.

The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers for the March 20 Powerball drawing were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

Normally, matching the the first five numbers only guarantee the winner $1 million, however, officials say whoever bought the ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play which doubled the prize to $2 million.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide.

No ticket matched all six which would have nabbed the $200 million jackpot. It is now expected to go up to $220 million for the Wednesday drawing at 10:59 p.m.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. If you think you have the winning ticket, make sure to immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

When you are ready to claim the prize, call Virginia Lottery at 1 (804) 692-7777.