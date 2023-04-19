SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MIT-GIVES and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announce a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building at Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetary.

The ceremony on Tuesday, April 25, at 9 a.m. at the new Memorial Honor Guard Corps Building, 5310 Milners Road.

The partnership establishes the Memorial Honor Guard Corps at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetary ensuring that more veterans receive funeral honors.

The Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Cemetary serves veterans in Hampton Roads.