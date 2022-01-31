Celebrate Black History Month with free outdoor cycling, hiking, archery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrate Black History Month outdoors with free gatherings courtesy of Suffolk Parks & Recreation.

Titled “Black Joy in the Outdoors,” Suffolk city officials are aiming to bring community members together with a series of outdoor activities including cycling, hiking, and archery.

These activities include:

“We’re Rollin’ Bike Ride” Saturday, February 12, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 3901 Sleepy Hole Road Bring your bike and some friends to join us for this leisurely 2 to 5 mile group ride in one of our beautiful secluded sites. The Black Girls Do Bike organizatio n will be at the event to answer any questions on bike care and maintenance. There will be a limited amount of beach cruisers available for use at no cost for this event; must call to reserve a loaner bicycle.

“Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around Hike” Saturday, February 19, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lone Star Lakes Park, 401 Kings Highway. Grab your hiking boots and some friends for this beginner level 2 mile hike in one of Suffolk’s beautiful parks.

“ Shoot Your Shot Archery for the Culture” Saturday, February 26 Lone Star Lakes Park, 401 Kings Highway There are two sessions available: Session 1 will occur from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Session 2 will occur 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Only 10 slots available per session. Participants may only register for one archery session.



The programs are open to the public and are free to attend. Advanced registration is required and can be done HERE (Registration code #444006)

You can also register at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street and Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street.