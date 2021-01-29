Celebrate Black History Month, achievements, and excellence with the Suffolk Public Library

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This Black History Month the Suffolk Public Library will offer virtual programs and contests for all ages to celebrate Black history, achievements, and excellence.

The City of Suffolk said the programs will start Monday, Feb. 1, and will end on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Children and families of all ages can enjoy a weekly family story time celebrating Black history and programs about Black comic creators and scientists.

In addition, teens will have the opportunity to learn about activism, blerd (Black nerd) culture, and how to make their own comics and action figures.

For adults, the library will offer programs exploring Black Musicality, Hip-Hop, African American genealogy, Black business ownership, current events, and more.

Participants can also complete a genealogy BINGO card for a chance to win a DNA testing kit and also enter to win gift cards from locally owned Black businesses.

“It will be a celebration of Black joy, expression, achievements, and timely exploration of the current events that are shaping our world,” the city said in a press release.

To learn more about how the Suffolk Public Library is celebrating Black History Month, visit www.suffolkpubliclibrary.com.

You also can follow the Suffolk Public Library on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for additional updates and events.

