SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are now investigating after they say they saw someone trying to steal catalytic converters.

The incident occurred on Sunday after police say a person could be seen on surveillance cameras at a local business, lying underneath vehicles

When the owner arrived, a black pickup was seen leaving the business at a high rate of speed.



Suffolk Police, driving in the area of Nansemond Parkway and Shoulders Hill Road, saw the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled into Chesapeake.



After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot near the 4000 block of West Military Highway.

The vehicle, as well as a catalytic converter and cutting tools, were recovered. The driver was not apprehended and the incident remains under investigation.