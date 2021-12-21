Carolina Road in Suffolk to close for bridge replacement starting Jan. 3

(Photo courtesy: City of Hampton)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A road closure on Carolina Road will begin Jan. 3 for a bridge replacement project.

The closure will be near Cypress Chapel Road as crews replace the Carolina Road Bridge over Cypress Swamp.

The replacement bridge will include a new 100-foot concrete span and asphalt approaches.

The existing bridges needs to be replaced due to functional obsolescence and weight restrictions of the existing structure.

