Carolina Road in Suffolk to close for bridge replacement starting Jan. 3

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A road closure on Carolina Road will begin Jan. 3 for a bridge replacement project.
The closure will be near Cypress Chapel Road as crews replace the Carolina Road Bridge over Cypress Swamp.
The replacement bridge will include a new 100-foot concrete span and asphalt approaches.
The existing bridges needs to be replaced due to functional obsolescence and weight restrictions of the existing structure.
