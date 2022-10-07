SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Road Bridge, which spans the Cypress Swamp on Route 32, is now open for traffic. The initial opening was delayed due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian, which affected paving operations. Crews will continue to complete minor paving work while open to traffic in the upcoming days.

During the closure of Carolina Road Bridge, several detour routes were used to mitigate traffic. These routes are currently being repaired and repaved, and crews are working on completing them as quickly as possible.



The project to replace the bridge began in January of 2022. It was originally forecasted to open by the end of August but supply chain issues caused a delay.

