Car strikes shoe store while parked outside Suffolk building

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a car struck a shoe store Monday afternoon.

According to reports, first responders were called to the 1100 block of North Main Street regarding a vehicle versus commercial building incident at The Shoe Department Store.

Officials say the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was in the parking lot when it struck the building. There were no injuries reported.

Officials have not revealed the condition of the building.