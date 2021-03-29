Car strikes shoe store while parked outside Suffolk building

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a car struck a shoe store Monday afternoon.
According to reports, first responders were called to the 1100 block of North Main Street regarding a vehicle versus commercial building incident at The Shoe Department Store.
Officials say the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was in the parking lot when it struck the building. There were no injuries reported.
Officials have not revealed the condition of the building.