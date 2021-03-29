Car strikes shoe store while parked outside Suffolk building

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a car struck a shoe store Monday afternoon.

According to reports, first responders were called to the 1100 block of North Main Street regarding a vehicle versus commercial building incident at The Shoe Department Store.

Officials say the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was in the parking lot when it struck the building. There were no injuries reported.

Officials have not revealed the condition of the building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10