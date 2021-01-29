Car-hauling trailer overturns on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving an overturned car-hauling trailer snarled some traffic on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday afternoon.

Suffolk police and fire-rescue crews responded to the crash around 3 p.m. on Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard/Route 460 exit.

Suffolk officials said the car hauler was loaded with two new pickup trucks and a sedan.

There were no injuries, but the on-ramp to Route 58 east from Route 460 east was closed. One lane of travel on Route 58 eastbound was open as crewed worked to get the truck upright and removed from the roadway.

The roadway had reopened by 5:10 p.m.