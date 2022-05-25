SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-664 in Suffolk.

One of the vehicles was flipped on its roof, but no one was entrapped, firefighters say.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-664 right before the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Firefighters said one person was taken to a hospital, but didn’t have details about that person’s condition. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash hasn’t been released at this time.