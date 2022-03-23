SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person has minor injuries after crashing into a building Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of College Drive. That’s near Western Branch Boulevard.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they treated the driver for minor injuries. They were subsequently transported to a local hospital.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash, but police say it does have minor damage.

The investigation is ongoing.