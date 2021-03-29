Car crashes into house on Suburban Dr. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are now investigating after vehicle ran off the road and struck a house Monday morning.

Suffolk first responders were dispatched to the 300 block of Suburban Drive following a call about a vehicle versus a building crash just after 11 a.m. Monday.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck the residence. The driver was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Officials have not yet released the condition of the home. The incident remains under investigation.

