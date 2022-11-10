SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There were no injuries reported after an exchange of gunfire involving two vehicles Thursday afternoon in Suffolk.
Police confirmed they were notified just after 3 p.m. about gunfire in the 500 block of Finney Avenue. The investigation determined people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other.
A business in the area was struck, but no one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.